Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Acquires 53 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Anthem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Anthem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Anthem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Anthem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 88.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ANTM stock opened at $424.94 on Thursday. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $286.04 and a fifty-two week high of $439.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $394.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $388.24.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.37 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $35.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.29%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ANTM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $403.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $445.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $408.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $447.00 to $453.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $459.70.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $501,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

