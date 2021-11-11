Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Acquires 4,010 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of HSBC by 63.5% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of HSBC in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HSBC by 119.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of HSBC by 23.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of HSBC in the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $28.90 on Thursday. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $24.22 and a 12-month high of $32.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.64.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. HSBC had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 23.08%. As a group, research analysts predict that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HSBC shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Investec downgraded HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HSBC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

