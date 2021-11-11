Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Acquires 140 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Dominion Energy by 167.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,436,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $620,710,000 after acquiring an additional 5,278,189 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Dominion Energy by 8.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,187,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,485,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,878 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Dominion Energy by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,274,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,096,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,160 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at $100,815,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 10.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,726,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $789,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.11.

In other Dominion Energy news, CFO James R. Chapman purchased 996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $74,978.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 3,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $250,004.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

D stock opened at $75.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $61.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.19. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.85 and a one year high of $86.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 79.50%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

