Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Acquires 1,378 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 200.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,066 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 199.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,663,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,629,704,000 after acquiring an additional 13,771,851 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 183.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,354,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,728,350,000 after acquiring an additional 11,235,603 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 221.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,233,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,060,581,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734,545 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 210.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,600,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,888,093,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186,066 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 192.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,704,987 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,371,674,000 after acquiring an additional 5,724,284 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $327.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $352.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.65.

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $324.61 on Thursday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $218.06 and a one year high of $325.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $300.74 and its 200 day moving average is $290.39. The firm has a market cap of $85.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.49, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.08.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.00% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 30.15%.

In related news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 7,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total transaction of $2,380,074.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,268,712.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 2,589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.33, for a total value of $793,088.37. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,448,969.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,795 shares of company stock worth $7,555,582. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.