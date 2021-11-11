Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Eight Capital

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Eight Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$50.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$41.00 price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$40.42.

LIF opened at C$34.61 on Tuesday. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 12-month low of C$23.47 and a 12-month high of C$50.45. The stock has a market cap of C$2.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$37.94 and a 200-day moving average of C$43.08.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.

