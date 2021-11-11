L. Dyson Dryden Sells 41,578 Shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Stock

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 41,578 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total value of $711,399.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

L. Dyson Dryden also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 3rd, L. Dyson Dryden sold 38,731 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $639,448.81.

NASDAQ:LIND opened at $16.92 on Thursday. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $21.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $848.37 million, a PE ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 2.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.86.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.02. Lindblad Expeditions had a negative return on equity of 758.61% and a negative net margin of 151.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

LIND has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Craig Hallum raised Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 2.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 2.2% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 82,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 18.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 526.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 2.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.70% of the company’s stock.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

