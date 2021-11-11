Kyber Network Crystal v2 Price Reaches $1.88 (KNC)

Kyber Network Crystal v2 (CURRENCY:KNC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. Kyber Network Crystal v2 has a total market capitalization of $334.78 million and approximately $55.49 million worth of Kyber Network Crystal v2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kyber Network Crystal v2 coin can now be bought for $1.88 or 0.00002891 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kyber Network Crystal v2 has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kyber Network Crystal v2 alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.75 or 0.00054904 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001535 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $147.98 or 0.00227244 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000522 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00011303 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.19 or 0.00092434 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004086 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal v2 Profile

Kyber Network Crystal v2 (CRYPTO:KNC) is a coin. Its launch date was September 20th, 2017. Kyber Network Crystal v2’s total supply is 177,809,350 coins. Kyber Network Crystal v2’s official Twitter account is @KyberNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “KyberNetwork is an on-chain protocol which allows instant exchange and conversion of digital assets (e.g. crypto tokens) and cryptocurrencies (e.g. Ether, Bitcoin, ZCash) with high liquidity. KyberNetwork wants to implement several ideal operating properties of an exchange including trustless, decentralized execution, instant trade and high liquidity. Besides serving as an exchange, KyberNetwork also provides payment APIs that will allow Ethereum accounts to easily receive payments from any crypto tokens. “

Kyber Network Crystal v2 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kyber Network Crystal v2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kyber Network Crystal v2 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kyber Network Crystal v2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kyber Network Crystal v2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kyber Network Crystal v2 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.