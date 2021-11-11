Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) to announce ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kura Sushi USA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the highest is ($0.30). Kura Sushi USA reported earnings of ($0.82) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 62.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA will report full-year earnings of ($1.81) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to ($1.44). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.25). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kura Sushi USA.

KRUS has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens upped their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kura Sushi USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Roth Capital increased their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 806,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,219,000 after purchasing an additional 164,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 187,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,923,000 after purchasing an additional 13,762 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,958,000 after purchasing an additional 7,219 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 102,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after buying an additional 15,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after buying an additional 41,280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KRUS traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.08. 40,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,633. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.98. Kura Sushi USA has a twelve month low of $14.75 and a twelve month high of $56.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $496.32 million, a P/E ratio of -25.57 and a beta of 2.12.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of Japanese restaurant concept. It provides authentic Japanese cuisine and sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

