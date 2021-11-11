Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) Price Target Raised to $36.00 at HC Wainwright

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) had its price objective lifted by HC Wainwright from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on KRON. Cowen began coverage on Kronos Bio in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kronos Bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of KRON stock opened at $17.50 on Wednesday. Kronos Bio has a twelve month low of $15.86 and a twelve month high of $39.60. The company has a market cap of $984.45 million and a P/E ratio of -2.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.40.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.40. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kronos Bio will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher Dinsmore sold 9,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $191,223.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRON. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Kronos Bio by 103.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,960,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,911 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kronos Bio by 72.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,822,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,681 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Kronos Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $8,544,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Kronos Bio by 142.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 543,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,006,000 after purchasing an additional 318,839 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in Kronos Bio by 166.2% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 500,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,990,000 after purchasing an additional 312,543 shares during the period. 68.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kronos Bio

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

