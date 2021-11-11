Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Krispy Kreme updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of DNUT stock traded up $0.63 on Thursday, reaching $14.00. The stock had a trading volume of 8,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,759. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.28. Krispy Kreme has a 12 month low of $12.63 and a 12 month high of $21.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DNUT. CL King began coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.71 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab purchased 234,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.39 per share, for a total transaction of $3,378,023.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Olivier Goudet purchased 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.21 per share, for a total transaction of $792,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,531,326 shares of company stock worth $24,226,768.

Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

