Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Downgraded to “Hold” at Truist

Truist lowered shares of Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have $15.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $21.00.

DNUT has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a hold rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Krispy Kreme from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.60.

NASDAQ:DNUT opened at $13.37 on Monday. Krispy Kreme has a one year low of $12.63 and a one year high of $21.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. On average, analysts predict that Krispy Kreme will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 26th.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Tattersfield acquired 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.30 per share, with a total value of $150,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Olivier Goudet bought 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.21 per share, with a total value of $792,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,531,326 shares of company stock valued at $24,226,768.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,561,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $700,000. AM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $434,000. Round Table Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $420,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 51.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

