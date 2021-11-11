Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Korn/Ferry International is the world’s leading and largest executive recruitment firm with the broadest global presence in the executive recruitment industry. KFY provides executive recruitment services exclusively on a retained basis and serve the global recruitment needs of our clients from middle to executive management. KFY’s clients are many of the world’s largest and most prestigious public and private companies, middle-market and emerging growth companies as well as governmental and not-for-profit organizations. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Korn Ferry in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

NYSE KFY opened at $81.04 on Tuesday. Korn Ferry has a 12 month low of $36.38 and a 12 month high of $84.68. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $585.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.52 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total value of $757,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $2,259,500 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KFY. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Korn Ferry by 90.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Korn Ferry during the second quarter worth $74,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Korn Ferry by 59.5% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in Korn Ferry during the third quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Korn Ferry by 7,165.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 13,041 shares during the period. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

