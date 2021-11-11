Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Koppers Holdings Inc., with corporate headquarters in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is an integrated global provider of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. Their products and services are used in a variety of niche applications in a diverse range of end-markets, including the railroad, specialty chemical, utility, residential lumber, agriculture, aluminum, steel, rubber and construction industries. Including their joint ventures, the company serve their customers through a comprehensive global manufacturing and distribution network, with facilities located in North America, South America, Australasia, China and Europe. “

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Koppers in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

Shares of NYSE KOP opened at $33.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $722.33 million, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 2.02. Koppers has a 12 month low of $24.11 and a 12 month high of $39.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.53.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $424.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.97 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Koppers will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Koppers by 2,570.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Koppers during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Koppers during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in Koppers by 12.5% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 5,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Koppers during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.

