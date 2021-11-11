Konomi Network Hits Market Capitalization of $22.44 Million (KONO)

Konomi Network (CURRENCY:KONO) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. Konomi Network has a total market cap of $22.44 million and approximately $1.54 million worth of Konomi Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Konomi Network coin can now be purchased for $0.76 or 0.00001173 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Konomi Network has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.03 or 0.00052649 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001547 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.86 or 0.00217900 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000509 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00011240 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.16 or 0.00091509 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Konomi Network Coin Profile

Konomi Network (KONO) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 7th, 2021. Konomi Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,598,217 coins. Konomi Network’s official Twitter account is @KonomiNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Konomi is a full suite asset management solution for cross-chain crypto assets. Using Substrate as the development framework, the network aims to support more assets in the Polkadot ecosystem. Users could manage their crypto holding positions, trade assets and earn interest through decentralised money market products. Konomi also issues its native network token in order to kick start liquidity and decentralised governance. “

Konomi Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konomi Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Konomi Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Konomi Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

