KLA Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.05 (NASDAQ:KLAC)

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.05 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

KLA has raised its dividend payment by 54.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. KLA has a dividend payout ratio of 20.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect KLA to earn $21.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.8%.

Shares of KLAC opened at $404.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $61.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. KLA has a 12 month low of $225.70 and a 12 month high of $419.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $353.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $331.06.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that KLA will post 21.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KLAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $378.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $373.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $338.00 to $361.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $397.00.

In other KLA news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,505 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.13, for a total transaction of $1,258,750.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,617 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.92, for a total transaction of $2,222,782.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,325.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KLA declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

