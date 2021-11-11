Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 1.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $3,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 134.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 1,237.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.88, for a total transaction of $502,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNSL opened at $198.41 on Thursday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.12 and a 52 week high of $252.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.68.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.60. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The company had revenue of $164.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist increased their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.67.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

