Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 15.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share.

NYSE:KGC traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.79. 1,578,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,730,262. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.87. Kinross Gold has a 52-week low of $5.18 and a 52-week high of $8.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.49.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.43.

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.