Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,350 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EQH. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Equitable during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Equitable in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 146.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Equitable in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equitable stock opened at $34.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.53. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $24.02 and a one year high of $36.09.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.58. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

EQH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equitable from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Equitable from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.73.

In other news, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 4,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total transaction of $171,768.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $450,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,844 shares of company stock worth $1,131,318 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

