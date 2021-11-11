Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Big 5 Sporting Goods at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at $186,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at $154,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at $404,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BGFV opened at $38.58 on Thursday. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $42.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $860.76 million, a PE ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.06). Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 39.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.69%.

Separately, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Big 5 Sporting Goods from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Profile

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the retail of sporting goods. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports.

