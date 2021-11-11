Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KGSPY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Kingspan Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Kingspan Group stock opened at $115.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.02. Kingspan Group has a fifty-two week low of $66.00 and a fifty-two week high of $126.15.

Kingspan Group Plc engages in the manufacture of insulation and building envelopes. It operates through the following segments: Insulated Panels; Insulation Boards; Light and Air; Water and Energy; and Data and Flooring Technology The Insulates Panels segment offers in insulated panels, structural framing, and metal facades.

