Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Price Target Raised to C$225.00

Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity from C$200.00 to C$225.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

KXSCF has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$195.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$204.00 to C$213.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Kinaxis has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $223.00.

Shares of KXSCF stock opened at $168.66 on Monday. Kinaxis has a fifty-two week low of $101.82 and a fifty-two week high of $168.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.52.

Kinaxis, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription software. Its solutions include sales and operations, capacity, demand inventory, machine learning, and supply planning. The company was founded by Duncan Klett in 1984 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

