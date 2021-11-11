KeyCorp Weighs in on EMCOR Group, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:EME)

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EMCOR Group in a research report issued on Sunday, November 7th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $7.15 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.05. KeyCorp also issued estimates for EMCOR Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.76 EPS.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on EMCOR Group from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson increased their price target on EMCOR Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of EME opened at $130.60 on Tuesday. EMCOR Group has a 12 month low of $77.65 and a 12 month high of $135.98. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 7.85%.

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 13,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.04, for a total value of $1,563,675.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,749,032 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $894,084,000 after purchasing an additional 193,118 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,557,266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $684,599,000 after purchasing an additional 217,107 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,838,354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $472,848,000 after purchasing an additional 26,196 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,754,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $216,077,000 after purchasing an additional 18,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,667,268 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares in the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

