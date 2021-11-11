KeyCorp Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for Livent in a research note issued on Sunday, November 7th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.37.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Livent from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Livent from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Livent from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.79.

Shares of LTHM opened at $30.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.81 and a 200-day moving average of $21.92. Livent has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $32.89. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of -339.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 3.63.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Livent had a positive return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total transaction of $100,276.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Livent by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,305,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,696,000 after purchasing an additional 609,643 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Livent by 7.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,061,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,572 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Livent by 8.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,270,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,610,000 after purchasing an additional 514,927 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Livent by 6.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,733,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,648,000 after purchasing an additional 272,634 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Livent by 31.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,545,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,281,000 after purchasing an additional 611,844 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

