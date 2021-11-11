Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC) Shares Sold by Bridgeway Capital Management LLC

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,633 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned about 0.56% of Key Tronic worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Key Tronic in the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 10,644 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 11,367 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 46,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KTCC opened at $6.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $67.37 million, a PE ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.73. Key Tronic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $9.48.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $132.63 million for the quarter. Key Tronic had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 4.08%.

Key Tronic Corp. engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing services. Its services include electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing. The company was founded by Lewis G. Zirkle in 1969 and is headquartered in Spokane Valley, WA.

