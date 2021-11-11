Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “€61.60” Price Target for BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €61.60 ($72.47) price target on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BNP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a €52.60 ($61.88) target price on BNP Paribas in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BNP Paribas presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €62.65 ($73.71).

Shares of BNP opened at €59.20 ($69.65) on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €56.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €54.57. BNP Paribas has a one year low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a one year high of €69.17 ($81.38).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

