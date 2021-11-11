KB Home (NYSE:KBH) CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger Sells 166,861 Shares of Stock

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 166,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $7,118,290.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:KBH opened at $41.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.75. KB Home has a 1-year low of $31.76 and a 1-year high of $52.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.19.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.60. KB Home had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KB Home will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 11.45%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KBH. Zacks Investment Research raised KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Seaport Res Ptn raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Bank of America began coverage on KB Home in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on KB Home from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in KB Home in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in KB Home by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in KB Home in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in KB Home by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in KB Home by 512.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

