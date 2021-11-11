Katalyo (KTLYO) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $105,709.00

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 11th. One Katalyo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000259 BTC on major exchanges. Katalyo has a total market cap of $1.80 million and approximately $105,709.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Katalyo has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001540 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.94 or 0.00073804 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.01 or 0.00073915 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.30 or 0.00097445 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,718.15 or 0.07263330 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64,936.84 or 0.99966581 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Kadena (KDA) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.76 or 0.00041199 BTC.

About Katalyo

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Katalyo is katalyo.medium.com . Katalyo’s official website is www.katalyo.com . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo

Katalyo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Katalyo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Katalyo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

