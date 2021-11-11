Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lowered its holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 623,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 277,162 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.69% of Kansas City Southern worth $176,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on KSU shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $316.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.62.

Shares of KSU opened at $310.56 on Thursday. Kansas City Southern has a one year low of $185.19 and a one year high of $315.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $290.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.97. The stock has a market cap of $28.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 304.47 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.02). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. Kansas City Southern’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 211.77%.

In other news, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 8,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.43, for a total value of $2,675,872.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Warren K. Erdman sold 1,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.80, for a total transaction of $573,986.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,585 shares of company stock worth $20,138,417. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

Read More: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.