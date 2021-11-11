JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $2.79 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.79 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.80. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s FY2022 earnings at $11.78 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.56.

NYSE:JPM opened at $167.62 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $112.06 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $495.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JPM. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 248,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,618,000 after purchasing an additional 7,712 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.4% in the third quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 11,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,746,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,104,270,000 after purchasing an additional 598,824 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the third quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 162,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Securities LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 24,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 4,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.30%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

