JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Underweight Rating for Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK)

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 264 ($3.45) price target on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 205 ($2.68) to GBX 185 ($2.42) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Virgin Money UK currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 210.67 ($2.75).

VMUK stock opened at GBX 171.05 ($2.23) on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 199.30 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 199.21. Virgin Money UK has a fifty-two week low of GBX 121.60 ($1.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 218.70 ($2.86). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.14.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

