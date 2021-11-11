JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 45,728 Shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) by 572.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,716 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,728 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 0.8% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 211,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 134,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises news, SVP John J. Dziewisz sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total value of $72,864.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John J. Dziewisz sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total value of $179,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on BW shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.60.

Shares of NYSE:BW opened at $7.40 on Thursday. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.78. The stock has a market cap of $635.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 2.72.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a net margin of 4.12% and a negative return on equity of 12.36%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

