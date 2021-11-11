JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 3,966 Shares of Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,966 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Annexon were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Annexon by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annexon during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Annexon by 484.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annexon during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Annexon by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ANNX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Annexon in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Annexon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Annexon in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ANNX opened at $16.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $637.84 million, a P/E ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 0.42. Annexon, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.73 and a 52-week high of $38.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.82.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.06). As a group, analysts predict that Annexon, Inc. will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ted Yednock sold 16,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $323,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Love sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $165,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,190 shares of company stock worth $559,210 in the last quarter. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

