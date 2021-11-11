JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $418,000 Stock Position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) by 93.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182,029 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 131,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 494.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director David A. Socks sold 13,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $455,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 1,000,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $20,850,020.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,047,372 shares of company stock worth $22,373,724 over the last quarter. 32.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PHAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.25.

PHAT opened at $21.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.32. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.36 and a twelve month high of $50.78. The company has a market cap of $684.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 0.98.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.07. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

