JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $384,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ)

Posted by on Nov 11th, 2021

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 938 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 362,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,207,000 after acquiring an additional 10,570 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,150,000 after acquiring an additional 18,544 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 191,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,937,000 after acquiring an additional 10,411 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 149.1% during the second quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 173,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,477,000 after acquiring an additional 103,991 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 90.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 42,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after acquiring an additional 20,386 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:REZ opened at $92.12 on Thursday. iShares Residential Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $65.20 and a 12 month high of $92.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.37.

