JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) a GBX 2,300 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,871 ($24.44) price target on Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,860 ($24.30) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays set a GBX 2,250 ($29.40) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Friday, October 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,148.64 ($28.07).

LON RDSB opened at GBX 1,684.60 ($22.01) on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,616.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,462.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Royal Dutch Shell has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,090 ($14.24) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,813.40 ($23.69). The stock has a market capitalization of £191.87 billion and a PE ratio of 38.29.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 11th. This represents a yield of 0.99%. Royal Dutch Shell’s payout ratio is currently 1.70%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

