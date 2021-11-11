JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires Shares of 100,793 Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 100,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FRSX. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foresight Autonomous during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Foresight Autonomous during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Foresight Autonomous during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Foresight Autonomous in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Foresight Autonomous during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 11.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRSX opened at $2.85 on Thursday. Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $12.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.61.

Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter.

Foresight Autonomous Company Profile

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. engages in the research and development of vehicular accident prevention products. Its product is QuadSight, a multi-spectral vision solution for detection of obstacles in harsh lightining and weather conditions. The company was founded by Haim Siboni on September 19, 1977 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

