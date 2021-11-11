JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires New Position in Largo Resources Ltd. (NYSE:LGO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Largo Resources Ltd. (NYSE:LGO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Largo Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Largo Resources during the second quarter worth $78,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Largo Resources during the second quarter worth $101,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Largo Resources in the second quarter valued at about $346,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Largo Resources in the second quarter valued at about $402,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.93% of the company’s stock.

LGO stock opened at $11.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $742.41 million and a P/E ratio of 35.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.06. Largo Resources Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.10 and a 1 year high of $18.71.

Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $54.29 million during the quarter. Largo Resources had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 8.96%. On average, analysts expect that Largo Resources Ltd. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LGO shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Largo Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Largo Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Largo Resources in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Largo Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

Largo Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology.

