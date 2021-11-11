JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 38,038 Shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) by 176.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,614 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,038 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,694 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Comstock Resources by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 61,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Comstock Resources by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Comstock Resources by 262.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Comstock Resources by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 93,478 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 4,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

CRK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.84.

NYSE:CRK opened at $9.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.30. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.24 and a 12 month high of $11.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.14.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 35.38% and a positive return on equity of 26.10%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

