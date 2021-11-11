Jonathan Chadwick Sells 16,625 Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 16,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $1,461,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ CFLT opened at $89.61 on Thursday. Confluent, Inc. has a one year low of $37.71 and a one year high of $94.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.56.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 72.10% and a negative net margin of 76.90%. The company had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.72 million. The firm’s revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CFLT has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Confluent in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Confluent from $42.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Confluent from $52.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Confluent in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Confluent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.96.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Confluent in the second quarter worth about $238,368,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Confluent in the second quarter worth about $172,357,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in Confluent in the second quarter worth about $81,938,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Confluent in the second quarter worth about $79,864,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Confluent in the second quarter worth about $70,553,000. Institutional investors own 16.96% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

