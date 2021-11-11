JMP Securities Cuts Model N (NYSE:MODN) Price Target to $45.00

Model N (NYSE:MODN) had its price objective cut by JMP Securities from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Craig Hallum raised Model N from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Model N in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Model N currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.20.

MODN stock opened at $31.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.77 and a beta of 0.88. Model N has a 1-year low of $28.98 and a 1-year high of $48.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.34.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.30. Model N had a negative return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 14.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Model N will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total transaction of $176,290.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 3,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $110,454.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,367 shares of company stock worth $932,468. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Model N by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,171 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,470,000 after buying an additional 9,643 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Model N by 6.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,587,000 after purchasing an additional 7,978 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Model N in the second quarter valued at about $696,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Model N by 84.0% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 47,633 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 21,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Model N by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 531,295 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,207,000 after purchasing an additional 12,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

