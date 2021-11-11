Jefferies Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Jefferies Group LLC trimmed its position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,063 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC owned 0.08% of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEJ. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,073,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,348,000 after buying an additional 533,251 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 223.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 735,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,460,000 after purchasing an additional 508,311 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 765,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,202,000 after purchasing an additional 388,199 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $14,731,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 861,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,052,000 after purchasing an additional 152,554 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PEJ opened at $51.79 on Thursday. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 1-year low of $33.77 and a 1-year high of $55.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.65.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

