Jefferies Group LLC Decreases Stake in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT)

Jefferies Group LLC reduced its position in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) by 98.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,987 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,076,860 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC owned 0.30% of Benefitfocus worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BNFT. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Benefitfocus by 12.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 469,834 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,488,000 after purchasing an additional 50,243 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Benefitfocus by 104.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 12,401 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus in the first quarter worth approximately $190,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus in the first quarter worth approximately $533,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 15.9% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 44,583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 6,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNFT opened at $10.92 on Thursday. Benefitfocus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.34 and a 52-week high of $17.58. The stock has a market cap of $364.14 million, a P/E ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.17 and its 200 day moving average is $12.59.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Benefitfocus, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Benefitfocus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

In related news, CFO Alpana Wegner sold 2,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $28,271.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,731.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Benefitfocus Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers. The company was founded by Mason R. Holland and Shawn A. Jenkins in June 2000 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.

