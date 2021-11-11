Jefferies Group LLC Buys Shares of 100,000 Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (NASDAQ:SSAA)

Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (NASDAQ:SSAA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,000. Jefferies Group LLC owned about 1.09% of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SSAA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,773,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the 1st quarter valued at $5,802,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,765,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,181,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the 1st quarter worth $5,051,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha stock opened at $9.78 on Thursday. Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.74.

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

