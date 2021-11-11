Jefferies Group LLC Buys New Position in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PRA Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in PRA Group by 8.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 159,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,153,000 after purchasing an additional 12,661 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in PRA Group by 94,976.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 12,347 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in PRA Group by 7.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,256,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,281,000 after purchasing an additional 230,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in PRA Group by 19.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 99,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 16,379 shares in the last quarter.

Get PRA Group alerts:

Separately, JMP Securities increased their price objective on PRA Group from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

PRAA opened at $44.45 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.17. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.34. PRA Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.78 and a 12-month high of $48.13.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.05). PRA Group had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $263.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. PRA Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PRA Group, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $251,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,842 shares of company stock valued at $2,161,238 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

About PRA Group

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

Read More: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA).

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.