Jefferies Group LLC Acquires Shares of 17,500 First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAF. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in First American Financial in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of First American Financial by 48.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of First American Financial by 121.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First American Financial alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on First American Financial from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.43.

NYSE:FAF opened at $75.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.20. First American Financial Co. has a one year low of $47.21 and a one year high of $76.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.25.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.04%.

In other First American Financial news, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 15,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total value of $1,175,860.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 10,400 shares of First American Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $774,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First American Financial Profile

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF).

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.