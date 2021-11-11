Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on ITM Power Plc’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ITMPF)

ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of ITM Power in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst W. Kirkness expects that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ITM Power’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of ITM Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ITM Power from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.25.

ITM Power stock opened at $7.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a current ratio of 8.11. ITM Power has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.88.

About ITM Power

ITM Power Plc engages in the business of hydrogen energy solutions. The firm’s activities include the design, manufacture, and sale of hydrogen energy system for energy storage and clean fuel production. It also offers construction, consulting, maintenance, and other services. The company was founded by Jonathan A.

