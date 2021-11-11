Jefferies Financial Group Comments on First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:FR)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.52. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.38 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FR. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.64.

Shares of NYSE:FR opened at $60.64 on Wednesday. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $40.08 and a 12 month high of $60.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60 and a beta of 0.89.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.16). First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 51.46%. The company had revenue of $121.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 58.06%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,685,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,965,000 after buying an additional 648,092 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 295,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,383,000 after purchasing an additional 5,887 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 113,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,929,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 438,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,820,000 after purchasing an additional 18,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

