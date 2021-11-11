Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cara Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.79. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cara Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.18 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cara Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.75.

Shares of CARA opened at $16.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.31. The company has a market capitalization of $829.49 million, a PE ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 1.09. Cara Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.22 and a 52-week high of $29.65.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.34. Cara Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 10.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share.

In other news, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 8,440 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $119,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,011,405 shares in the company, valued at $14,361,951. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 20,000 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $309,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 991,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,337,035.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,028 shares of company stock valued at $569,148 over the last 90 days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CARA. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 94.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 67.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

