Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on McPhy Energy (OTCMKTS:MPHYF)

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of McPhy Energy (OTCMKTS:MPHYF) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of McPhy Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of McPhy Energy in a report on Friday, October 15th.

OTCMKTS:MPHYF opened at $25.00 on Tuesday. McPhy Energy has a fifty-two week low of $17.53 and a fifty-two week high of $34.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.98.

McPhy Energy SA develops and supplies hydrogen production, storage, and distribution equipment for hydrogen energy, zero emission mobility, and industrial hydrogen markets worldwide. The company offers alkaline electrolyzers, including small, medium, and large hydrogen production units; and hydrogen storage solutions.

