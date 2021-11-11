Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €170.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a €305.00 ($358.82) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays set a €295.00 ($347.06) price objective on Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Nord/LB set a €225.00 ($264.71) price objective on Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €285.00 ($335.29) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($276.47) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €262.14 ($308.40).

Get Volkswagen alerts:

ETR:VOW3 opened at €185.60 ($218.35) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.32, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Volkswagen has a one year low of €135.66 ($159.60) and a one year high of €252.20 ($296.71). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €193.36 and a 200 day moving average price of €206.61. The stock has a market cap of $38.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.23.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Read More: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.